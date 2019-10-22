Spy operative killed in Nangarhar

AT News Report

KABUL: Unknown gunmen have shot dead an intelligence operative on Tuesday morning in Jalalabad, the capital of eastern Nangarhar province, an official said.

Attaullah Khogyani, the governor’s spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News the incident happened in the Bibi Hawa High School area of the city at around 8:00am.

He said a university student, who was also wounded in the gun attack, was currently under treatment at the Nangarhar Zonal Hospital.

The assailant managed to escape the area, the spokesman said, adding security forces had launched an investigation into the incident.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.