Spymaster protests militia commander release
admin
November 28, 2018
Latest Updates, Nation
80 Views
AT-KABUL: Director of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) criticizes the release of a militia commander earlier arrested for doing “illegal” acts, as law breaking.
Massoum Stanekzai told senators Tuesday that he could not continue working in such condition.
Alipoor, commander of a militia group was arrested Sunday by intelligence operatives. The arrest erupted vast protests, turning into violence in the capital Kabul and some other areas.
Alipoor also known as Shamsher (sword) was freed Monday from custody on bail.
Stanekzai said that the commander was arrested based on the law on different charges, but his release was “against all the principles”, which made the situation hard for him to work as the intelligence chief.
Meanwhile, members of senate criticized the release, calling on the government to re-arrest him, otherwise free all the inmates arrested for different crimes.
Defense Minister, Tareq Shah Bahrami addressed the senate session that war was intensifying in the country and army was preparing to launch more offensive operations.
Check Also
Kabul: At least 78 insurgents were killed and 22 wounded in military raids across the …