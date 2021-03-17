Sri Lankan Muslim Association Calls for End to Afghan War

AT News

KABUL: The Sri Lankan Muslim union condemned “terrorist attacks” in Afghanistan, saying “such violence for political aims have no Islamic justifications”.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the South Asian country’s Muslim union asked all the war parties in Afghanistan to put an end to violence and step up on the road to peace.

“We follow Afghanistan developments apprehensively,” it said. “The indiscriminate violent attacks that are constantly reported, harms Afghanistan’s toddler peace process and sidetracks.”

“Unfortunately terrorist measures for reaching political goals only target innocents including women and children without considering their religions.”

87 security forces, 42 civilians and 11 government workers were killed in the past 16 days, according to reports that said 74 security forces, 114 civilians and 14 government workers injured.