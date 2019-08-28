Stand ready to sacrifice election over a durable peace: Abdullah

AT News Report

KABUL: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Unity Government, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah and one of the prominent candidates for 28th presidential elections, said Wednesday that he was fully ready to render sacrifices before and after election to reach a durable peace in the country.

Speaking among his supporters in a gathering in Kabul, Dr. Abdullah said “by grasping the current opportunity, I can assure all that there is strong resolve toward reaching a real and durable peace.”

“40 years imposed war is no more acceptable for any Afghans. If there is opportunity for peace, then it is our religious obligation to be ready for giving sacrifices for a noble case,” he told his supporters.

He said he would not deter of sacrifices in the way of reaching peace before or after election.

His readiness for sacrifices comes in a time while the Taliban spokesman in Doha said they are close to an agreement with the US.

The Taliban Spokesman Suhail Shaheen in a tweet message said negotiations will continue today (Wednesday), and they are close to an agreement to bring good news for the Afghan people.

On the other hand, the U.S Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad spurned report of ceasing support from Afghan forces. In his tweeter he said “A Reuters report quoting two unnamed Taliban commanders alleges we will cease support of the Afghan forces as part of any agreement. Not true!”

He said that “no one should be intimidated or fooled by propaganda! Let me be clear: We will defend Afghan forces now and after any agreement with the Taliban. All sides agree Afghanistan’s future will be determined in intra-Afghan negotiations.”