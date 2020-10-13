Standard Authority director sentenced for bribery

AT News

KABUL: Acting Director of Afghanistan National Standards Authority was sentenced Tuesday in the appellate court of Anti-Corruption Judicial Center over a bribery scheme he operated to secure $10,000.

Mohammad Musa Alami and three other officials of the standard authority were found guilty of bribery and were sentenced to 16 years in prison and fined $100,000. Alami received another fine penalty of $200 for carrying illegal firearms.

The Attorney General Office said in a statement that a private company had previously registered a complaint about the convicted officials at the standard authority who were soliciting bribe from companies in ports.

“The Attorney General Office investigated the allegations, and finally found Alami at the scene receiving $10,000 bribe from a private company official,” said a statement by ANSA.

This comes as the integrity watchdog of Afghanistan had earlier expressed concerns on administrative corruption in the government departments. However, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said that combating administrative corruption is the priority of the government.