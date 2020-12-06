State minister for peace discusses peace efforts in meeting ex intelligence chief

AT News

KABUL: Former chief of intelligence, Rahmatullah Nabil has visited the State Minister for Peace, Sayed Mansoor Naderi to discuss the ongoing progression of the Afghan peace process. Nabil in a statement said that both sides discussed the recent development in the peace talks and next steps of reconciliation council for peace.

On Saturday, the high council for national reconciliation held its first gathering to discuss the important issues of the peace process with the country’s elites. Many influential figures, including President Ashraf Ghani, former President Hamid Karzai and Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation participated in the summit to exchange views on the peace process. But the former spy chief, Nabil, who was also a candidate for the 2019 presidential election, was not invited.

Talking to the gathering, President Asrhaf Ghani said that the government and people of Afghanistan have strong resolve for peace in the country. He called on the Taliban to welcome the call of Afghans and take efforts for a sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

“I have a clear message to the Taliban that the politicians, nation and the government accept (you) as a reality,” he said. “But (you) must understand the reality of the society.”

The responsibility to ensure a sustainable peace in the country, Ghani said, relies on all sides.

The remarks come after the government and Taliban reached a breakthrough on the procedure of the intra-Afghan negotiations, which are set to put an end to the longest war in Afghanistan.