Stoltenberg for credible guarantees in any future peace deal with Taliban

AT News Report

KABUL: NATO’s Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg has underlined the need for firm and credible guarantees for any future peace deal in Afghanistan after escalation of violence by Taliban group.

He said this while delivering speech at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Plenary Session in London, where assured that NATO would remain committed to Afghanistan to ensure the country never again becomes a safe haven for international terrorists.

“This demonstrates a lack of commitment to lasting peace,” he further said about the Taliban increasing violence in the country.

“We would welcome the resumption of these peace talks, but then Taliban must show willingness to make real compromises at the negotiating table,” Stoltenberg said.

Moreover, he reiterated continuation support to the Afghan security forces to fight international terrorism and create conditions for a lasting peace in the country.

Peace talks between US special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation Zalamy Khalilzad and Taliban negotiating members lasted for almost one year with nine round of talks, and they were reached agreement in principle.

However, US President Donald Trump called off the talks after a Taliban suicide bomber killed 12 innocent Afghans and one American solider. The bombing was happened in the downtown of Kabul city while peace talks were underway in Doha of Qatar.