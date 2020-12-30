Stoltenberg says Afghan peace is “Fragile Process”

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says that Afghan peace process is fragile, and said there is no “guarantee of success.”

He said this in an interview with the German press agency DPA. But the ongoing talks in Doha between the Afghan government and the Taliban are the “only path to peace,” and NATO strongly supports those efforts, Stoltenberg said.

On the foreign troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan and the NATO mission in the country, he said: “We will have another meeting in February with the new Biden administration and then make our decisions.”

“Whatever we decide, there is a risk. If we decide to leave, the risk is that we will lose the gains we have made in fighting international terrorism to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a safe haven. If we stay, of course there is the risk that we will see increased fighting, violence, and that we will remain engaged in a long-term military conflict in Afghanistan,” he said.

A week ago, US acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller visited US forces and the American military leadership in Kabul and said that special operations forces were the first deployed in the war in Afghanistan and would likely be the last troops to leave the country.

The report said that Miller traveled to Camp Morehead, located south of Kabul, where US special operations forces train Afghan commandos, to hear from troops about the war from the ground perspective.

“I went there on purpose because I’m going to get the real deal from these guys. And their smart-ass comments and their insights led me to the conclusion we’re in a good place,” Miller said, without going into detail.