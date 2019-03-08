Stoltenberg to Taliban: “You can’t win militarily”

AT News Report

KABUL: In his briefing to mediamen on Friday, the NATO Secretary General Jeans Stoltenberg said alliance presence in Afghanistan was to create condition for peace, with clear message to the Taliban that the group would not win on the battlefield.

Addressing reporters alongside Polish president, Stoltenberg said NATO wanted to send a clear message to the Taliban that they will not win on the battlefield asking the group to set down at the negotiating table and reach a political agreement.

“For any peace to be sustainable, it will need to be built on the achievements that have been made in recent years, including on human rights and the rights of women,” he believed.

The secretary general recalled NATO forces had served in Afghanistan for many years, in a veiled reference to the alliance role in global security and war against terrorism.