Stray bullet hits pregnant woman, kills her baby in Helmand

AT News

KABUL: A stray bullet struck a pregnant woman and killed her baby in Helmand province, which has seen intense fighting since Saturday.

During heavy clashes between Afghan forces and rebels in southern Helmand, a stray bullet hit a pregnant woman, killing the baby in her womb.

The MSF Afghanistan said that the mother has survived and gone through maternal and surgical- “a life-saving”- operation.

According to the MSF, at least 20 wounded have been registered at the Boost Hospital, located in provincial capital, Lashkargah.

“The city’s Trauma Hospital was overwhelmed and MSF Afghanistan teams in nearby Boost Provincial Hospital are supporting with over-flow of patients,” the MSF said in a tweet.

Local Officials said that Air Force and Special Forces launched clearing operations since Monday night. “So far, 23 Taliban fighters were killed in clashes with the security forces and new security checkpoints were built in Nad-e-Ali district, Babaji area and PD 4th,” the officials said.