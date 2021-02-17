Strike, Fire Cause Increase in Essentials’ Prices in Kabul

Prices of fuel and foodstuff have increased in Kabul after tankers caught fire in Herat and truck drivers went on strike in Kandahar to protest “highway police mistreatment”

KABUL: Prices of fuel and foodstuff have increased in Kabul after tankers caught fire in Iran border and bus and truck drivers went on strike in Kandahar province to protest what they call “highway police mistreatment”.

Tens of oil and gas tankers as well as trucks taking foodstuff from the neighboring country in Islam Qala border point of the western province of Herat last week. The incident damaged port activities and affected prices.

This caused a jump in the oil, gas and foodstuff prices in Kabul.

“I am a taxi driver in Kabul city. The price of benzene was 35 Afs per liter but is now 46 Afs. We used to buy liquid gas for 56 Afs per kilogram just two days ago while it is 80 Afs,” said Ahmad Shekib Mayar, a Kabul resident on Wednesday.

“The price of gas, oil, wheat flour and other foodstuff are jumping too high,” Wahid, another resident of the capital city said.

Fuel sellers in Kabul believe that drivers’ strike caused the price increase as all the tankers are stopped and so not bring fuel to Kabul for several days.

“The truck drivers went on strike last week as they have demands from government. The fire in Islam Qala helped increase in fuel price,” said Habibullah who runs a fuel shop in Kabul.

Khan Jan Alokozai, from the Afghan Chambers of Trade, said that no fuel tanker came to Kabul in the past two weeks.

“Drivers and money exchangers are in strike and the government doesn’t meet their demands. This problem needs to be met. No truck or tanker has arrived in Kabul in the past 15 days. If the situation goes on like this, the prices will go up more,” Alokozai said.

Separately, people in the north have blocked the Aqina port to protest the government’s silence over the abduction of a child by kidnapping gang in Balkh province.

Officials in ministry of commerce and industries declined to comment.