String of Blasts in Kabul Kill Five

The attacks exemplify the level of violence in Afghanistan which remains too high at a time when the U.S. is reviewing a peace deal signed with the Taliban last year – and also a current stalled to the negotiating process

AT News

KABUL: Three back-to-back blasts caused by stick bombs during Saturday morning hour killed at least five people in Kabul, amid a surge in violence in Afghanistan as the US is reviewing a peace deal signed with the Taliban last year.

The first two explosions took place 15 minutes apart while the third one targeted a police vehicle took place two hours later, where two others were wounded.

The first blast targeted a corolla vehicle in Darul Aman road in PD 6th at around 8:00am, in which two people were wounded, Kabul Police said. The wounded people shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Another IED explosion targeted a corolla vehicle in Kart-e-Parwan in 4th PD at around 8:15am, in which three people, including a woman were killed.

The third blasts at around 10:20am, occurred in Pul-e-Wahdat area in PD 3rd of Kabul has resulted in the killing of two people.

No group has immediately claimed responsibility. Kabul police said investigations were underway.

Afghanistan has seen a nationwide spike in sticky bombings, targeted-killings and intensification of war around the country as peace talks between Afghan and Taliban negotiating members have stalled.

The Afghan government put the blame on the Taliban for the recent waves of attacks, but the group has all the time denied responsibility for most of the attacks.

Moreover, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has said that the US will not undertake a hasty or disorderly withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan, stressing that violence must decrease now in Afghanistan and more progress is needed in the Afghan-led negotiations.

The US and the Taliban reached an agreement in February 2020 that called for a permanent ceasefire, peace negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government, and a withdrawal of all foreign forces by May 1. There are about 2,500 US troops currently in the country.

“I told our allies that no matter what the outcome of our review, the US will not undertake a hasty or disorderly withdrawal from Afghanistan that puts their forces or the alliance’s reputation at risk. At this time, no decisions about our future force posture have been made,” Austin told reporters at a Pentagon news conference.

The attacks follow Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, head of the US Central Command, saying earlier this month that the level of violence in Afghanistan remains “too high” and the US is reviewing a peace deal signed with the Taliban last year.