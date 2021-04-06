Students continue protest in Takhar, casualties alleged

AT News

KABUL: The university students in the northeastern province of Takhar continued protests on Tuesday with the aim of “justice” for those students killed and injured. They demanded justice and punishment of the perpetrators of the incident.

The protestors claimed that police opened fire on their class-fellows on Monday, injuring four one of whom succumbed to wounds.

But the provincial hospital rejected the dead of a student, saying that they only received four wounded with two slightly injured.

Hundreds of students staged demonstration on Monday to protest the lecturers’ strike. The protestors blocked Takhar-Kunduz road for several hours.

They called for the end of lecturers’ strike and restart of classes soon.

The government promised to allocate an area for a township for university lecturers, but it remained as a promise. This enraged the lecturers who went on strike and closed the classrooms.

The students’ protest on Monday turned into violence after police arrived in the area to reopen the road.

Khalil Asir, provincial police spokesman, said that there were fires from protestors that injured four people, but the students accused police of firing.

Zekrullah Osmani, one of the students, said that their demonstration was peaceful and none of them was armed.

The students claimed that police arrested 50 of them on Monday and only released 36.

Provincial governor assured to reach an agreement with the lecturers through conversation to convince them end their strike.