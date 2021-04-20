Students protest shortage of teachers, textbooks at Kabul school

AT News

KABUL: Tens of students at a state-run high school in the west part of Kabul city protested the shortage of teachers and textbooks on Tuesday.

Students at the Faiz Mohammad Kateb high school, said their problems have not been solved since the beginning of the new educational year (March 23).

“Ms. Minister, we want teachers” and “Ms. Minister, we want textbooks” were the slogans protestor students were shouting. They asked the ministry of education to immediately meet their problems.

The Faiz Mohammad Kateb high school contains 9,000 students, who say they need tens of teachers in the Dasht-e-Barch neighborhood.

Shortage of teachers and textbooks is a major problem before education in the country. 1,483 teachers are teaching at the Police District 13 schools, while 1,300 teachers are needed.

Residents in the PD 13 complain this problem. Some 50 per cent of teachers have not been employed.