Suicide epidemic has swept across Herat

KABUL: Around 1,748 people in western Herat province has attempted to suicide in which women making its 80 percent – while 27 have lost their lives in the past year, health officials said on Saturday.

Head of the provincial local hospital, Arif Jalali said, “Most of them have taken poisonous drugs, self-immolation and tried to hang themselves.”

Fozia an 18 years old girl, who has twice tried to committee suicide, said was forcibly given to a man, where she don’t like. According to the religious scholars, committing suicide is utterly prohibited in Islamic teachings.

Afghanistan is one the countries whose citizens struggling with plenty of problems of mental disorders, poverty, instability and the practice of cultural taboos that have mostly affected the people, especially those families who have less access to the freedom and support in the society.

The human rights defenders have repeatedly voiced concerns over the severe psychological affect of longest violence and conflict on the people of Afghanistan.