Surobi security situation deteriorating

AT News

KABUL: Security situation in the Surobi district of Kabul has deteriorated and clashes are ongoing between Afghan security forces and the Taliban rebels.

Residents of the Surobi district have expressed their deep concern over security deterioration that made civilian lives miserable.

The Taliban fighters have seized control of the Jag-Dalak areas of the district since four days, the residents claimed. According to them, 35 residents have also been taken hostage by the Taliban for having relations and cooperation with the government.

A tribal elder, who wished anonymity, said the Taliban had planted roadside mines and also used civilian houses as shield against the Afghan security forces.

“The Taliban have warned the residents not to work in government offices or stop working if they are government employees if they want 35 hostages to be freed,” the tribal elders said.

It has been for 20 years that Jag-Dalak is under control of the government, but it seems the Taliban are trying to overrun it, he added.

Fighting between the Afghan security forces and the Taliban fighters have been continuing for the past four days, Jag-Dalak district governor told Pajhowk Afghan News.

10 Taliban fighters were killed during the clashes, he said, adding two police personnel, two army members and two civilians received injuries in the clash so far.

Additional forces have been dispatched to the district to quell the threat.