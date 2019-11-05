Suspended votes, fraudulent employees cause problems in vote recount: IEC commissioner

AT News Report

KABUL: An official at the Independent Election Commission (IEC) says that the presence of what he called “fraudulent employees” and suspended votes would bring the vote recount process under question.

Mohammad Abdullah, a commissioner of the electoral body said Tuesday that 137,630 votes were suspended and 102,000 others were the votes after official polling time that need to be recounted.

Abdullah said that it would be difficult to recount the votes without specifying the valid and invalid votes.

He added that the presence of electoral employees who have provided polls with big differences, also bring the recount process under question. He said these people should be prosecuted by judicial organs.

He emphasized on transparency as the base of commission’s job.

The election commission has slated November 14 the day of announcing preliminary results of the September 28 presidential election.