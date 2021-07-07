Swedish Committee stops activities in volatile districts

AT News

KABUL: The Swedish Committee for Afghanistan has announced to stop activities in a number of districts as the conflicts are spreading with Taliban insurgents advancing more on the ground.

“Insecurity in a number of districts has caused our activities stop temporarily. This temporary work stop is for the security of our colleagues and we are determined to resume activities once the situation is normal,” Khaled Fahim, in charge of the Committee said Wednesday.

He did not name the provinces where they have stopped working, but said that their offices reopened in some districts of the provinces of Takhar, Badakhshan, Jawzjan and Samangan after evaluating the situation.

The four abovementioned provinces are the scenes of severe battles between government forces and Taliban fighters for three weeks.

The Swedish Committee for Afghanistan started activities in the country in 1982. It has currently 6,500 personnel in 17 provinces. The Committee works on healthcare, education and rural development. More than 80,000 students go to the schools built by the Committee.

The International Committee for the Red Cross (ICRC) had earlier expressed concerns over the worsening situation in Afghanistan.

Taliban said last week that they would provide security for civilian foreign organizations in Afghanistan as well as for foreign embassies and consulates.