Tajikistan to export 150MW of electricity to Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: Tajikistan is expecting to normalize its energy exports to Afghanistan with a plan to transmit a whopping 150 megawatts of electrical power, according to the nation’s Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat.

Breshna’s advisor, Mujtaba Hoshmand, said on Friday that Tajikistan will be exporting 150 megawatts of electricity to Afghanistan after weeks of slash exports. Last week, he said, Tajik officials signaled their willingness to increase power exports to 150MW.

A major energy supplier, Tajikistan cut back on its exports to Afghanistan in recent weeks to a low 50MW of electricity because of “receding of water levels along dams. But as water levels have returned to normal, according to Tajik officials, exports will be increased.

Northern, central, southern and southwestern regions and Kabul city will be the recipients of a round-the-clock electricity, Afghan Foreign Ministry said.

An Uzbekistan- and Asian Development Bank-funded 500kV power grid worth $100 million will have to be constructed within 3 years to transmit the 150MW electricity from Tajikistan.

More than 75% of Afghanistan’s electricity comes from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Iran. Naghlo, Sorobi, MahiPar, Daronte, Kajaki and Salma dams and some thermal power plants produce the rest inside Afghanistan.