Tajikistan to strengthen border with Afghanistan as uncertainty looms

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon held a working meeting with members of the Government, senior representatives of President’s Executive Office and other high-ranking officials, according to the Tajik president’s official website.

Tajik leader reportedly ordered heads of power-wielding structures of the country to strengthen Tajikistan’s common border with Afghanistan amid further escalation of the situation in the neighboring country and take adequate measures to combat transnational organized crime, extremism, terrorism and drug trafficking.

Recall, Tajik leader also raised concerns over the rising tensions in neighboring Afghanistan during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on May 8.

During the meeting Emomali Rahmon also ordered relevant bodies to facilitate the practical implementation of the national economic development programs, acceleration of harvesting as well as purchase and export of agricultural products, the Tajik president’s official website says.

On May 10, Tajik leader also extended condolences to Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani over the deadly blasts in Kabul.

Rahmon also asked to convey his deep condolences to families and relatives of those killed in the Saturday blasts at school in the Afghan capital. He also wished a speedy recovery to all the victims.

Citing Afghan officials, media reports say the death toll from a bomb attack outside a school in the Afghan capital Kabul has risen to 85 with doctors struggling to care for 147 injured victims and families searching desperately for missing children.

Explosions on Saturday evening reportedly shook the neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi in front of the Sayed Al-Shuhada School and two more bombs exploded when students rushed out in panic.

Officials said most of those killed were schoolgirls. Some families were still searching hospitals for their children.