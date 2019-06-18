Takhar clashes displace thousands of residents

AT News Report

KABUL: Clashes between government forces and Taliban have displaced thousands of people in the northeastern Takhar province, said local officials.

Mohammad Yasin Labib, director of provincial department of refugees, said Tuesday that as many as three thousand people were displaced in three districts of the province due to the violence and combat.

The ongoing battle in Namak Ab, Ishkamish and Baharak districts deteriorated security situations and safety of families in the districts and pushed civilians out of their homes. The displaced people sought refuge in the provincial capital, Taluqan city.

Two weeks ago, battle over Ishkamish district was kicked off and two days ago, large scale assault began in Namak Ab and Baharak districts.

Mr. Labib, director of refugee directorate in the province, noted that a team was tasked to survey conditions of the displaced people. He expected the number of refugees would rise as the battle dragged on.

Three months ago, conflict forced around three thousands to flee their houses in Dashti Qala district of the province. The conflict caused destruction of houses and residents of the district were pushed out of their homes.

Takhar, in the north of the country shares border with Tajikistan, is an insecure province, where insurgents mainly the Taliban conduct large scale attacks.

Across the country, bloody combat between the insurgents and the government security forces pushes thousand of Afghans out of their homes. In total, as many as 1.5 million people are internally displaced in the country.