Takhar’s Baharak district cleared of Taliban

AT News Report

KABUL: Ministry of Defense says that Afghan National Defense and Security Forces have fully wipe out Taliban rebels from Baharak district of northern Takhar province after days of fierce fighting.

The ministry said that 89 Taliban fighters were killed and 67 other wounded in clearing operations of villages of Abdal and Takhta Kaparak of the district.

However, the ministry did not provide details about government forces or civilian casualties in the operation.

Moreover, the Taliban group has confirmed clashes with security forces in some parts of Takhar.

This comes as Taliban leaders are in Islamabad and based on reports, they met with US peace envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad for purpose of peace talks resumption that has been called off by President Donald Trump on September.

US-Taliban negotiators held nine round of talks, but ended after Taliban suicide bomber killed 12 innocent Afghans and an American soldier that caused Trump’s furies and revoked the peace talks.