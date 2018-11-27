Taliban abducts 25 passengers in bus ambush in Balkh
November 27, 2018
KABUL: Twenty five people were kidnapped in a Taliban ambush on a civilian convoy in northern Balkh province, a gubernatorial spokesperson said.
Munir Ahmad Farhad, spokesman for Balkh’s governor said that the bus which came under attack was travelling from Balkhab district of Sar-e-Pul province to Mazar-e-Sharif.
The incident occurred in an area around Kushinda district of Balkh. Women were also among the travelers. But, the Taliban later released the female hostages.
No details however were given about the identity of the passengers. The Taliban so far has not responded to the claim.
