Taliban accuses govt. of targeting their prisoners

KABUL: The Taliban accused the Afghan government of targeting its fighters who have been recently released as part of the US-Taliban peace deal signed on February 29th.

The militants’ spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid said that the intelligence agency in cooperation with the IS-K or so called Daesh fighters intend to carry out attacks on the Taliban prisoners in Pul-e-Charkhi Jail.

He claimed that special weapons have been snuck into the prison and particular equipment is handed over to the Daesh fighters in the jail.

“The national directorate of security used the Daesh fighters to reach their goals throughout attacking the Jalalabad jail, Kabul University, Kawsar educational center, and attacks on some Ulema, activists and experts,” the spokesman said.

Under the US-Taliban deal that also laid out the American troops withdrawal from Afghanistan, the government released 5,000 Taliban prisoners in exchange for 1,000 Afghan security forces.

The insurgents then claimed that the Afghan intelligence agency via Daesh fighters trying to carry out attacks on the vehicles that carry out the Taliban prisoners. The controversial remarks by the militants come amid uncertain peace negotiations between the Afghan war parties- the government and Taliban.