Taliban agree on long-time violence reduction

KABUL: Taliban and the US negotiators have completed peace negotiations, said sources familiar with the talks, but the US side seems not to be ready for signing a deal.

The sources speaking on condition of anonymity, said Tuesday that the insurgents had agreed to reduce the violence for a long time.

Taliban and US representative for Afghan peace, Zalmay Khan have been busy in the 10th round of negotiations began in September 2018 in Qatar.

The sources said the US secretary of state Mike Pompeo had also accepted the deal, but the country’s president Donald Trump is needed to approve.

Meanwhile, Taliban military commanders have asked the group’s political office in Qatar to soon get a result of talks, because such ambiguous condition would negatively impact on their fighters, according to the sources, who said that militants think that the US military leaders oppose the peace and try to postpone the agreement.

According to the sources, Taliban have agreed Khalilzad’s demands on a long-term reduction of violence.

“The Doha-held negotiations between Taliban and the United States are over. Taliban have accepted a long-time reduction of violence. The finalized peace deal has been accepted by the US secretary of state, but Americans hope that Trump approve it,” said a source.

Separately, people familiar with the talks say that militants are severely unhappy with their leaders for prolonging the negotiations.

They have also said that the group’s commanders call on their negotiators to get a result as soon as possible since the prolonged and ambiguous condition put negative impacts on their fighters.

The criticisms come as the result announcement of presidential election is also postponed, and according to reports, foreign commissioners at the two electoral bodies postpone the result because of waiting for peace talk results.