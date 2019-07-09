Taliban assault leaves 16 security forces dead in Kunduz

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 16 security personnel have been killed in a Taliban attack in northern Kunduz province, not long after a two-day intra-Afghan conference in Doha just wrapped up on Monday when the Taliban and Afghan elites promised ‘to reduce violence’.

The Taliban political representatives, Afghan government officials participating in individual capacity, politicians, women and civil society activists agreed on a roadmap for peace and underscored the need to “minimize civilian casualties to Zero.”



“Civilians should not be affected, war continues, but our aim is to reduce civilian casualties,” read the joint resolution passed at the end of the Intra-Afghan Peace Conference.

However, Khalil Qarizada, a member of the provincial council, on Tuesday said several militants stormed a security check-post in Qarghan Tapa area of Imam Sahib District on Monday night.

He said 13 Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers and three border policemen were killed while six others received injuries.

A security official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told Pajhwok that 20 security personnel and 10 Taliban were killed during the overnight clash.

Mahbobullah Sayedi, district’s administrative chief, confirmed that the security forces and the Taliban insurgents suffered casualties during the overnight encounter. He said the exact figures were not available immediately.

Taliban confirmed the clash. The group’s spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said the fighters attacked a security check point in Qaraghan Tapa area.

He claimed that 28 security personnel were killed, 16 wounded and 10 others captured during the clash.