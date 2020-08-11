Taliban attack in Zabul repelled; 16 militants killed

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan security forces fended off Taliban attack in southern Zabul province, killing their 16 fighters, officials said on Wednesday.

A number of Taliban fighters had planned to attack a checkpoint of the Afghan National Security and Defense Forces in Mizan district on Tuesday night, Deputy Spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, Fawad Aman said. The rebels through a preemptive crackdown were targeted by the Afghan security forces in the area before to carry their evil design.

16 Taliban insurgents were killed in the retaliation, the spokesman said, adding 10 vehicles of the insurgents were also destroyed.

Seven strongholds of the Taliban were destroyed and 11 IEDs were also discovered and defused by security forces.