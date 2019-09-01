Taliban attack on Baghlan’s capital repelled

AT News Report

KABUL: Security official said that Taliban fighters carried out attack on Pul-e-Khurmi city, the center of the northern province of Baghlan early on Sunday morning, but the Afghan security forces defeated their nefarious design in a timely action.

Spokesman for the Ministry of Defense Nasrat Rahimi said a group of 30-40 Taliban fighters massively attacked over Zaman Khil and Hassan Khil area outskirt of capital city, who faced strict resistance of the Afghan National Security and Defense Forces (ANSDF).

“Security forces has cleared Zaman Khil and Hassan Khil areas of Taliban insurgents,” he said, adding, three Taliban fighters were killed, five wounded and two others arrested by Afghan forces.

According to him, scores of the militants have been under siege by the Afghan forces in Dewar-e-Karkar area.

No Afghan security forces received casualty during push back operations, he added.

Police Special Forces, intelligence special unit and uprising forces have been engaged in clearance operation in the outskirt of the city, he underlined.

Taliban attack in Baghlan province was not as it was in Kunduz province where Taliban attacked the province from three directions on Saturday, in which many residents have been killed and wounded.

Five civilians, and 25 Afghan security forces embraced martyrdom, and 56 Taliban insurgents were killed in Kunduz attack. Moreover, 85 civilians received injures for undone sin, and the Taliban attack came at a time when their leaders were in Doha of Qatar for peace talks with US peace envoy.