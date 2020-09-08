Taliban attack Panjshir valley, hold villagers hostage

AT News

KABUL: The Taliban insurgents on Tuesday attacked on Panjshir province and took a number of local residents hostage, local officials confirmed.

The clashes between the militants and security forces continuing in Abshar district of the province.

Mohammad Suhrab Suhrab, district governor put the number of assailants to around 60 rebels. He said that these militants entered from neighboring provinces of Nuristan to several villages of the province.

According to him, the security forces made all-out efforts to push back the attack and arrest the militants. “Some Taliban took the residents of Tari village and lock them in a mosque,” he added.

But residents said that they didn’t received reinforce forces and that they have been fighting the militants by themselves. A resident, Mohaiddin Mukhlis said that villagers took their own weapons and stood against the militants.

During the 19 years of government and Taliban fighting, this is the second time that the Taliban stormed into one of the districts of Panjshir.

The Taliban claims that its fighters set attacks on one of the security checkpoints in Abshar district and killed three security forces.