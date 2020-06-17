Taliban attack police outposts in Kandahar, killing 10

AT News

KABUL: At least ten Afghan National Police were killed when their checkpoints came under attack by the Taliban rebels in Kandahar province, a security official said Wednesday.

A security source talking in condition of anonymity, said that ten police personnel were killed after the Taliban militants aggressively attacked their checkpoints in Shurabak district of the province.

However, Provincial Police Spokesman, Jamal Nasir Barikzai said that only one police officer was killed and two others were wounded in the attack.

In the clash took place in Sar-e-Ko village of Shurabak district, he said that five Taliban militants were killed and nine others wounded in the clashes. The Taliban group did not comment so far.