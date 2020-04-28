Taliban attack repulsed in Sar-e-Pul

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan security forces have pushed back Taliban attack and killed six rebels in northern Sar-e-Pul province, security official said on Tuesday.

Armed Taliban rebels had attacked Afghan security forces positions in Gusfandi district at around 11:40pm on Monday night, in which the Afghan forces shortly triggered into counter attack through Defense posture and pushed back the attack, 209 Shaheen Corps said in a statement.

The clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban insurgents continued for around two hours, in which six militants, including a commander named Mulla Sardar, were killed and five others were wounded, according to the statement.

Fortunately, no casualty incurred to civilians and the security forces during the clash in the district, underlined statement.