Taliban attacks in Sar-e-Pul kill at least 21 security forces

Kabul: Taliban militants killed at least 21 security forces in separate attacks on security checkpoints in northern Sar-e-Pul province on Monday, officials said on Tuesday, as clashes reportedly continued in suburban areas.

Sar-e-Pul Governor Spokesman Zabihullah Amani said that Taliban massively attacked check points in Sayad district, Qashqari and number one highway areas of Sar-e-Pul province, which resulted at killing of 21 security forces and wounded 23 others.

He said that the killed security forces included national police, local police, intelligence personal and public protection forces. Taliban insurgents staged the attack to take control of fuel and gas wells located in the area.

The attack started at 7:00pm and continued till midnight, where Taliban also suffered heavy casualty, but no details in hand, he noted.

Taliban captured two check points in the area, after clashes, he added.

He said that currently no clashes going on in the area, but threats are sensible.

Additional forces requested to rebuff threats, but still not reached, he underlined.

Taliban in twitter claimed responsibility for the attack on check points in Sar-e-Pul.