Taliban ban medicine supply to Paktia healthcare facilities

KABUL: Officials in the eastern province of Paktia say that Taliban do not allow medicines supply to healthcare centers there.

The officials in the districts of Samkani and Aryoub Zazi, said Wednesday that hospitals and other medical facilities had not received medicines for one month, which had made big problems for the patients.

Shamim Khan Katawazi, provincial governor, confirmed the report, saying that the government was not able to establish checkpoints for every single medical facility.

Abdul Quddoos, a physician in Samkani state-run hospital said that they receive 400 patients per day, but the patients need to buy medicines from market as the hospital lacks medications.

Shahrzad Akbar, head of the independent human rights commission, called ban of health services against all human rights norms.

She asked the Taliban to not only make troubles for people, but also to help them in gaining their civil rights.

Taliban spokesman, said they had warned medical suppliers two months ago to continue serving people according to contracts they had with the ministry of public health, but they ignore the demand and people’s complaints increased.