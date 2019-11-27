Taliban ban polio vaccination in Uruzgan

AT News

KABUL: Health officials in central Uruzgan province said that over 70 percent of children who need to receive anti-polio vaccination were disappeared during vaccination campaign due to Taliban’s threats to the organization in the province.

The campaign was launched for three days aiming for 50,000 children to be vaccinated by provincial public hospital.

Dr. Miakhel told Pajwok Afghan News that despite recording of eight positive polio cases, the Taliban militants have banned anti-polio-vaccination in the areas under their control. “Over 140,000 children have not received vaccination,” he added.

If the Taliban held on ban against the vaccinations he said that dangerous and harmful consequences would be created in the future.

Meanwhile, provincial governor, Asadullah Sayeed has confirmed the issues and called on the Taliban militants to allow the health officials to provide the medical facilities for the Afghan children.

“We ask the tribal elders and Islamic scholars to cooperate with the Afghan government in regards,” he added.

Sayed Rasul, a resident of Gizab distract told Pajwok that “no vaccination team has so far visited our area.”