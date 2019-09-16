“Taliban behind destroying power pylons”

AT News Report

KABUL: Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah blamed the Taliban for destroying power pylons in northern Baghlan province that left thousands of families across the country into darkness.

Chairing Council of Ministers session on Monday, Abdullah said, “Unfortunately, the electricity pylons have been destroyed, affecting eleven provinces, and the Taliban’s actions do not indicate that they have a strong intention for peace.”

Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) in a statement said that power pylons were destroyed in Balak Mirzad Hassan Ta Vilalge of Baghlan. “Technical team was sent to the cite and that the pylons are currently under reconstructions,” the statement said.

Moreover, Abdullah also talked about upcoming presidential election slated for 28 September, calling on government officials to preserve their impartiality.

“I call on your attention to serve the people in the last days of the National Unity Government, which is the main responsibility of you all, with full impartiality and non-interference in the elections,” Abdullah quoted by TOLONews as saying.