Taliban block food trucks in Ghor

KABUL: The Taliban insurgents have blocked roads in the central Ghor province, preventing the essential commodities and medicine to reach the residents of the Teyora district of the province, local officials on Sunday.

Mohammad Rafiq Alam, District Chief of Teyora said that the residents have been struggling with the shortages of food materials since the last three weeks as all the roads to the district were blocked by the militants.

A member of the Ghor Provincial Council, Abdulhamid Natiqqi confirmed the blockage, saying that it has been three weeks that the Taliban didn’t allow trucks of medicine and food materials to the residents.

The blockage had also resulted in a spike in the price of essential commodities.

Coordination of Humanitarian Assistance, a donation organization said that it was unable to transfer the essential medicine to the district due to the roads’ blockage by the Taliban. The organization said that it hoped to transfer the medicine via choppers. The Taliban group didn’t say anything at this point by far.