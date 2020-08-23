Taliban block third line of Kandahar-Uruzgan road

AT News

KABUL: The Taliban have blocked the third road connecting Kandahar to the neighboring province of Uruzgan in the south, drivers and passengers say.

The private transportation union said Sunday that Taliban warned them in a letter to avoid traveling along the Kandahar-Uruzgan road.

Hajji Abdullah, a member of the union said that Taliban warned in the letter that the bus drivers would be responsible for civilian casualties from clashes between their fighters and government forces or roadside bomb blasts.

Abdullah said that nobody dares to travel from Kandahar to Uruzgan and vice versa for several days. He asked the government to reopen the road.

The Kandahar-Uruzgan road was blocked by Taliban for many years and the government built a dust road to solve people’s problems.

The main road was reopened by security forces at the beginning of this year.

Some 40 kilometers of the 145-kilometer long road is insecure.

The Taliban have also blocked another road connecting Kanadahar city (provincial capital) to the Arghestan district since three months ago.