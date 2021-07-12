Taliban capture town near Chinese border

AT News

KABUL: Taliban have captured Wakhan, a key district of northern Badakhshan province bordering China’s Xinjiang province, officials said on Monday.

Provincial council members were cited by Sputnik as saying that Wakhan has fallen to the Taliban. The militants have closed in on the zero point on frontiers with Xinjiang province, sources said.

According to reports, the district fell to Taliban without any resistance and the security forces fled to neighboring Tajikistan.

Wakhan has once been declared as the second national park of Afghanistan.

This comes as earlier Taliban claimed capturing key border crossing between Afghanistan and Tajikistan and two other important borders crossing with Iran and Turkmenistan and a trade crossing with Pakistan.

Taliban intensified their attacks by capturing the centers of dozens of districts across the country as the drawdown of the last US soldiers is rapidly going on.