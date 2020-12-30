Taliban claim to be building roads in Helmand a hoax

KABUL: Civil society activists and residents of southern Helmand province have accused the Taliban of posting a video on social media claiming to have carried out road reconstruction work in Helmand as deceptive propaganda and a hoax.

Civil society activists and residents in Helmand say the Taliban had closed the Lashkar Gah-Kandahar highway to civilians for less than two months, and that time they forcing the civilians to use Nahr-e Saraj unpaved and dirt road instead of the paved road.

According to them, the Taliban have recently posted a video on social media from a few months ago claiming that they have built a road in Khoshk Aba and Sarkar areas of Nahr-e-Saraj district, while they are deliberately depriving civilians of asphalt and main road. And forced them to travel on dirt roads.

Civil society activists and civilians add that Afghans do not expect the Taliban to do construction work, but demand that they should not destroy the main roads, bridges and culverts, and that civilians not be threatened by Taliban.

Civil society activists and civilians also add that the Taliban are spreading propaganda and unrealistic report, and have always been a source of harassment to the people.

According to them, the Taliban are obstructing the government’s infrastructure projects that provide facilities and prosperity to the civilians.

Residents and civil society activists say the public is aware of any Taliban propaganda and will never accept the false claims of their reconstruction.