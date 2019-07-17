Taliban claims of killing foreign, Afghan soldiers in Ghazni is false

AT News Report

KABUL: US troops’ spokesman in Kabul, Col. Sonny Leggett on Wednesday turned down the Taliban’s claim, in which four US soldiers have been killed in the attack conducted by the militants in central Ghazni province.

Col. Leggett said in his twitter page that none of their soldiers was killed in the attack. “This is absolutely not true, there were no US or Coalition service members killed or wounded in Ghazni,” he said.

His rebukes come after the Taliban’s spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid, on Wednesday claimed that a Taliban rebel opened fire on the US and Afghan commandos, killing four foreign and two Afghan soldiers, adding that another three US soldiers received injuries.

On Sunday this week, a US soldiers was killed during combat in northern Faryab province. While speaking on phone with Associated Press, the Taliban spokesman claimed the responsibility that their militants have hand behind the incident.