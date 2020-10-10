Taliban commander along two militants killed before entering to Kabul

AT News

KABUL: A key Taliban commander and his two acquaintances were killed by the Afghan security forces before entering to Kabul, the interior ministry said on Saturday.

Tariq Arian, Spokesman for the Ministry of Interior said that the notorious Taliban commander, Awal Khan, was killed while he was heading to Kabul with his two comrades. “All of them were killed in Maidan Wardak highway heading to Kabul on Friday night.”

Awal Khan had planned to come to Paghman district of Kabul to conduct attacks against the security forces in Kabul.