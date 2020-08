AT News

KABUL: The Afghan security forces arrested a Taliban commander during an operation carried out in Shakardara district of Kabul on Saturday night, ministry of defense said on Sunday.

According to the ministry’s statement, the Taliban commander was arrested in Boyazar area of Shakardara district. The detained rebel identified as Mullah Akhtar, who was behind recent terrorist activities in the district.

The captured commander was also involved in money extortion from people in the area.