Taliban commanders killed in Khost operation

AT News

KABUL: At least four commanders of the Taliban along with their 14 comrades were killed in fight with the Afghan security forces in southern Khost province, military officials said on Saturday.

The ministry of defense said in a statement on Saturday that the clash occurred after the militants stormed the security force checkpoints in Musakhail district of the province, where 11 Taliban fighters received injuries.

“The Taliban planned to attack the security forces in Dwamindi and Sorkalai villages of Musakhail district and plant mines on the street that connects the district with the capital city,” the statement added.

The security forces received aerial supports, the statement reads. According to the statement, the commanders were identified as Shamsullah known as Shaheen, Qiyamuddin famous as Ahmadi, Janat Gul and Mohammad Rasul.

The security forces seized two vehicles, one of them loaded with explosives, one mortar and on PK machine gun during the clash. The ministry has not provided details on casualties inflicted the Afghan security forces.

Fighting between the Afghan security forces and the Taliban insurgents have intensified after the conflict sides failed to reach agreement on reduction in violence for the sake of intra-Afghan talks to end the ongoing war.