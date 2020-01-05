Taliban could get new defense system if peace push fails

AT News

KABUL: Former spy chief and presidential runner, Rahmatullah Nabil has said the Taliban would get access to the air defense system if the ongoing peace talks didn’t reach a positive solution by “this spring or summer”.

“Given the recent developments in the region, I think if the US-Taliban peace deal is not finalized by this spring/summer and Afghan political elite failed to form a national consensus based on national interests, it will not be a surprise that the Taliban may be provided MANPADS (Man-portable air-defense systems),” Nabil tweeted on Saturday.

Meanwhile, some of the military and political experts believe the Taliban were a proxy militants group and thus they may be equipped with such a system to pose high risk to the Afghan government.

Mirza Mohammad Yarmand, a political analyst has warned of intensifying of Afghan war if the Taliban get access to the MANPADS.

A political expert, Ghulam Qadir Askandari said that Afghan Air Force has put intense damages on the militants and that the Taliban would reach a stable position in the war if they got access to the MANPADS.

The ministry of defense has not expressed anything in regards yet.

This comes as the peace talks are the verge of its finalization as the US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad has arrived in Qatar to discuss the US call of reduction of violence with the group’s political members in the country’s capital, Doha.