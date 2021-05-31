Taliban cut water supply in Badakhshan district

AT News

KABUL: The Taliban fighters have cut water supply in the northeastern province of Badakhshan by which 800 families have been deprived from irrigating their farmlands in the Argo district.

Nek Mohammad Nazari, provincial spokesman, confirms the incident, saying that the water supply has been cut by Taliban and people in the Shah Marai village have been suffering for several days.

He said Monday that residents of Shah Marai village are facing water problems.

Taliban are yet to comment on the allegations.

Local officials had said last week that Taliban fighters attacked residential areas in the Yaftal district and forced 500 families to flee their houses.

Provincial spokesman had said that the displaced families were settled in the adjacent villages of moved to the provincial capital of Faizabad.

He accused Taliban of using civilians as human shield in the Yaftal district.

Badakhshan in the remote part of Afghanistan borders Pakistan, China and Tajikistan. Once a relatively safe area, the province is now a hotbed of bloody battles between government forces and Taliban fighters who arrive there after passing impassable mountains from Pakistan.