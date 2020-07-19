Taliban, Daesh responsible for 43pc of violence: Report

AT News

KABUL: A report issued by the committee of reporters’ safety blames Taliban and Daesh terrorist group for most of the violent cases in the first half of this year around the country.

The report released on Sunday said that the two groups were responsible for 43 per cent of violence, adding that the level of violent cases decreased comparing to the same period of time in last year.

Najib Sharifi, head of the committee for reporters’ safety, said that journalists were also the victims of violence including murders, injuries and other cases.

“Taliban and Daesh are responsible for 18 cases of violence against journalists,” Sharifi said, adding that Taliban and Daesh committed more violence than government forces.

The report blamed 13 violent cases against journalists on the government forces.

The government is accused of avoiding providing information to reporters and widespread threats.

Sharifi criticized government and Taliban for carelessness to the media freedom, saying that nobody trust to claims of support for freedom of expression.

But the government claims support for media freedom.

“The government holds a principle in the peace process. The values of our open society make the framework of this principle. Taliban have no other option and they need to accept this reality,” Sediq Sediqqi, President Ghani’s Spokesman said.