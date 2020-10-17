Taliban deputy intelligence chief arrested in Baghlan

AT News

KABUL: Afghan security forces arrested the Taliban’s deputy intelligence chief along with four militants in Baghlan province, the government said on Saturday.

The militant group’s deputy spy chief, Qari Salahuddin, was arrested after a brief firefight with security forces in Shahar-e-Kohna area of Baghlan-e-Markazi district.

The ministry of interior said in a statement that Qari Salahuddin played important role in targeting, preplan and other terrorist attacks, especially in the Baghlan-Kunduz Highway.

A number of weapons and some ammunition were also seized by the security forces.

Baghlan is one of the insecure provinces in northern Afghanistan, where the Taliban are strongly active and create hurdles against the government.