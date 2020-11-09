Taliban destroys Ghazni-Paktika Highway

AT News

KABUL: The Taliban rebels have destroyed the Ghazni-Paktika highway in Andar district of southern Ghazni province, local officials said Monday.

Ghazni Governor Spokesman, Wahidullah Jumazada said the Taliban fighters used tractors sicne two days to demolish the highway.

“This is not the first time the Taliban is doing it,” Jumazada said. “Previously, they destroyed about seven kilometer road of Ghazni-Paktika highway.”

The Taliban group did not comment on the issue so far. Hundreds of people are commuting everyday throughout the Ghazni-Paktika highway. Jumazada said that destruction of the highway will pose severe challenges for the people.