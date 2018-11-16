Taliban drag government servants out of buses along Kabul-Logar road
November 16, 2018
AT-KABUL: The government employees who travel to Logar or other south-eastern provinces, are dragged out of buses by Taliban fighters along the Kabul-Logar highway, passengers and local residents say.
The witnesses have told Kabul News that the militants emerge on the road in the Mohammad Agha district of Logar provinces. They stop buses heading to or from Kabul and ask the passengers for identity cards, according to the people who have seen the events. They said that insurgents drag government servants from the buses and take them as hostages.
Residents and members of provincial council say that the armed Taliban fighters usually stop buses in the Sorkhab, Zarghonshahr, Pol-e-Qandahari and Ahamdzew areas lying along the highway and take government servants.
Members of the provincial council said that the highway security had been deteriorated for seven months and government employees cannot pass it.
This is not the first time that militants stop buses and take passengers. Previously, the armed Taliban fighters had taken people along Kabul-Kandahar road in Zabul, Ghazni and Wardak provinces.
They also took people hostage in the northern provinces of Baghlan, Kunduz and Takhar in the past.
