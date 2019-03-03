Taliban escalate assaults as leverage over US on peace talks

AT News Report

KABUL: The Taliban militants are seeking ways to pressure the US side in the talks underway for peace through attacks including one on the army’s 215 Maiwand Corps, political and military analysts say.

A group of Taliban fighters stormed the army corps on Friday in Helmand province, killing at least 23 soldiers, according to official figures.

The militants claimed that some US troops stationed in the base to train and advise Afghan security forces were also killed.

Political and military analysts believe that the insurgents try to increase pressures over the US during the Qatar peace talks and gain more privileges.

Regarding the Helmand base attack, Taliban claim that 137 US and more than 200 Afghan soldiers were killed.